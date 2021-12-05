5 people escape, dog dies in house fire

By KPTV Staff

BATTLE GROUND, Washington (KPTV) — Five people escaped from a house fire on Friday night in Battle Ground, according to Clark County Fire District 3.

The fire district said at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, it responded to the home in northeast Battle Ground. When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully involved. They began an attack to protect the attached home and put out the fire.

Firefighters faced difficult conditions due to downed power lines that were severed from the heat. Exploding ammunition and venting propane tanks posed additional hazards. Firefighters worked to stop the threats and get the fire under control. The fire caused about $150,000 in losses to the 1,792 square foot home.

Five people inside the home escaped safely and were provided aid by the American Red Cross. One dog died in the fire.

CCFD said the cause is still under investigation, but appears to be accidental.

