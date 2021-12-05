Criminal investigation underway at University of New Haven

By Olivia Kalentek

Connecticut (WFSB) — A criminal investigation is underway at the University of New Haven following a robbery that took place earlier this morning.

According to University of New Haven’s Chief of Police Adam Brown, around 12:20 a.m. this morning a car pulled into the university’s main campus. The car stopped near the C-store when a man got out of the backseat of the passenger’s side and approached two students who were walking on campus.

The man robbed one of the students at gunpoint, stealing a purse and then leaving in the same car according to Brown.

The man was described as a dark-skinned man around 5’8” medium build, wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask. Police describe him as being 18 to 20 years old.

University of New Haven Police and West Haven Police responded to the scene immediately.

Police say that a criminal investigation is currently being conducted by the West Haven Police Department Detective Division.

University of New Haven Police Department says they are increasing security patrols on and around the University.

Officers are asking members of the community to be always vigilant.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the University of New Haven Police Department at (203) 932-7014.

University of New Haven Police say emergencies can be reported by calling 911, using the LiveSafe App, or by contacting their emergency line at (203) 932-7070.

