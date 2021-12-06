Deputies: Man arrested after assaulting Salvation Army bell ringer, stealing cash in Clark County

By Web Staff

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A man was arrested after assaulting a Salvation Army bell ringer, stealing a red collection kettle and then running out of a Fred Meyer on Saturday evening in Clark County.

The sheriff’s office said just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the Orchards Fred Meyer for a robbery. It was reported a suspect assaulted a bell ringer, forcibly took the cash kettle and the ran out of the store.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect on Northeast 117th Avenue near Padden Parkway. The suspect ran through traffic away from deputies. Two deputies were able to chase down and detain the suspect after a brief struggle.

The red kettle was thrown by the suspect before deputies stopped him. It was recovered with assistance from K9 deputy Brannan and police service dog Apollo.

The sheriff’s office said suspect refused to identify himself or cooperate with the investigation. He was taken to the Clark County Jail on multiple charges. CCSO has not released the suspect’s name.

The bell ringer suffered minor injuries from the assault.

