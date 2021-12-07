Timbers Army members line up early to secure spots for MLS Cup at Providence Park

By MARILYN DEUTSCH

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Tickets for the MLS Cup final at Providence Park this Saturday go on sale Tuesday afternoon, and some members of the Timbers Army are already lining up early to snag a spot in the stands.

The Portland Timbers will meet New York FC on the pitch for the championship this weekend. This is the first time the men’s finals have been held in Portland.

On Tuesday, there were already people lined up outside Providence Park to get a wristband. The line is for members of the Timbers Army who have season tickets but want to secure their place for one of the coveted 3,600 Timbers Army seats in the stands.

“We started talking about queuing up after the match on Saturday,” Dakota Proctor told FOX 12.

Proctor is third in line and has been there since Monday. The wristbands for Timbers Army seats won’t be handed out until Friday morning.

“If you want the seat that you want, you have to work for it,” Proctor said.

Josh Thompson has pretty much moved his office to Providence Park for the week.

“This beats working from home for me,” he said.

Most fans aren’t sitting outside 24/7. Some come in groups and then take shifts. Some have to go to work or school, or just get a cup of coffee. Some people have made special arrangements, while others just rely on their neighbors in line.

“I’m here for me and the game, and I try to watch peoples stuff if they ask me to,” Thompson said.

Technically, you’re only allowed to que up 24 hours before the wristbands are handed out Friday at 7 a.m.

“This is true, but we were kind of given a little go, okay,” said

This is after all the MLS Cup and it’s in Soccer City USA.

“If they’re not kicking anyone out and we’re being respectful. I say, ‘hey, the more the merrier.’ This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Thompson.

For the fans in the Timbers Army, this is all too good to be true.

“Oh, this is a championship match. It’s going to be wickedly good,” Proctor said.

Match time is 12 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. Tickets for the game go on sale Tuesday at 3 p.m.

