Investigators seek information on woman found dead in Mt. Hood National Forest

MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST, Oregon (KPTV) — Investigators need help figuring out what happened to a woman found dead in the Mount Hood National Forest last month.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Christyne Meier died on November 28.

“Christyne lived across the hall from me. I could reach her door from my door and she could reach mine from hers,” her former neighbor and friend Geraldine Hurst told us.

Every day Hurst would go back to her Vancouver home after her overnight shift, and she said Meier would come over to chat.

She tells us she used to give Meier advice and even offered to take her in from what seemed to be a difficult family situation.

Then about a year ago Hurst moved and they didn’t keep in touch.

“I actually missed her. She was like a foster daughter or something ya know,” Hurst said.

Then much to her surprise, just the other day, she saw Meier’s picture on the news.

“I heard Christyne Meier has been found, that’s what I heard from the TV, and I went running into the television, I went found?! I didn’t know she was missing, and sure enough the picture was her.”

Investigators with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office have been asking for any information from people who knew her or who were in touch with her before Nov. 28.

They haven’t shared any other details.

“I thought something terrible must have happened to her, why would she be up in the forest by herself,” Hurst said. “I just wanna know what got her up there and what happened to her.”

Those with information are encouraged to call the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-387-7077

