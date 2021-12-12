Child killed during severe weather outbreak

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A young child was killed in Friday night’s severe weather outbreak in southeastern Missouri, according to Gov. Mike Parson’s office.

The child was killed at a home in Pemiscot County. Nine other residents in the county were transported to hospitals following the storm, according to his office.

In St. Charles County, a woman was killed and two others were hospitalized.

Hundreds of buildings were either damaged or destroyed by the storm, state officials said.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by this powerful-sustained storm system, and we are praying for the family and friends of those we have lost,” Parson said. “The deadly tornadoes that swept through Missouri and neighboring states are a reminder that strong storms can take lives when people are at home or at work. I am grateful that our state and local response agencies along with the National Weather Service communicated the threat these storms posed early and were prepared to respond last night. Our state team members stand ready to assist and will be working with local partners to assess the damage in the coming days.”

There were over 30 tornado warnings issued in the eastern and southeastern parts of Missouri on Friday evening.

Parson will visit the impacted area on Sunday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.