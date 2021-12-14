Teacher arrested on child sex charges

By Chuck Morris

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Fairview Elementary first-grade teacher is on unpaid leave after his arrest in Maury County on multiple aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child charges, Williamson County Schools confirmed.

The school system sent a letter to families and staff late Monday night notifying them that Jonathan Ullrich had been arrested in Maury County.

Ullrich, 50, of Culleoka, has been suspended from Williamson County Schools without pay, according to the note to families.

“The charges filed against Mr. Ullrich in Maury County are horrific. The district has no indication that any of the charges out of Maury County are related to his work in WCS,” Williamson County Schools said in a statement. “However, families who may have information to share with local law enforcement are encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

“If parents are in need of support in talking with their child, counselors are available to guide them through that process, and they should call the school office. If a child needs support at school, parents should reach out to their child’s teacher.”

School Principal Dr. Tracy Bullard will be communicating directly with families of first grade students about classroom activities for the remainder of the semester.

Ullrich was arrested Monday after indictments were returned by the Maury County Grand Jury. District Attorney General Brent Cooper said Ullrich has been charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of rape, incest and eight counts of rape of a child. He is being held on $200,000 bond. Cooper said there are two minor victims.

