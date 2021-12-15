Packers, players and coaches donate more than $270K to United for Waukesha Fund

By Web staff

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Green Bay Packers, including dozens of players and coaches, announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, they have donated a total of $270,650 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund to benefit the victims of the parade tragedy and their families.

According to a news release, the funds include $135,325 donated from 42 Packers players and coaches, and Packers Give Back matched that amount to bring the donation total to $270,650. The donation will go toward the United for Waukesha Community Fund being managed through the Waukesha County Community Foundation. The donation from the Packers helped the Fund reach a level that achieved an additional $1 million matching donation from a generous donor.

“We were all heartbroken after the senseless tragedy in Waukesha and we worked with our players to help determine the best way to have an impact as an organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “After receiving pledged donations from our players and coaches, the organization was proud to match their donations. Our thoughts remain with the victims, along with their families and the Waukesha community, as they continue to grieve and heal from this horrific event.” Including the donation from the Packers, more than $3 million has been donated to the fund from nearly 12,000 individuals and organizations from over 50 U.S. states and 16 countries worldwide.

“It’s heartwarming that the players, coaches and Green Bay Packers Give Back are demonstrating such generosity,” said Shelli Marquardt, President of Waukesha County Community Foundation. “Their gift lets the people of Waukesha know their team is rooting for our community.”

