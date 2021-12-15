Two teenagers arrested for allegedly fighting, hitting cop

By Maura Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

ELKHART, Indiana (WBND-LD) — Two teenagers were arrested on Monday after allegedly getting in a fight that resulted in one of them hitting a cop, the Elkhart Police Department reported.

At 12:45 p.m., an officer was working as security at the Freshman Academy for Elkhart Community Schools when he saw two males fighting in the cafeteria.

The officer and a school staff member tried to separate the two and as the officer was putting one of the teenager’s hands behind his back, the second teenager twisted out of the staff member’s grip and ran towards the officer and the first teenager.

The second teenager struck both the officer and the first teenager using his body, causing them to fall.

As the officer was falling, he hit his head against the corner of a lunch room table.

The first teenager, a 14-year-old, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The second teenager, a 15-year-old, was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery to a public safety officer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.