‘Repeat offenders’ caught stealing from dead man’s home, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — One man is arrested and another is on the run after deputies say they were caught stealing from a dead man’s home.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies say officers were called to the home in the Bills Creek area on Dec. 15, and found Doyle Anthony Dezio and William “Billy” Mitchell Harrill actively trespassing and stealing property.

The sheriff’s office, which describes Dezio and Harrill as “repeat offenders,” said deputies arrived in time to find a truck loaded down with items from the recently deceased’s home. Officers say they also found cut-off catalytic converters in the truck.

“So, it appears the duo, when not breaking into homes of the recently deceased, may also be found lying under vehicles in folk’s driveways stealing catalytic converters,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Authorities say Dezio was taken into custody, but Harrill ran from the scene.

The duo was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, safe cracking, possession of a firearm by a felon, and larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Anyone with information regarding Harrill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective B. Ellenburg or the Sheriff’s Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) at 828-286-2911, or Crime Stoppers 828-287-8477.

