Community steps up to help Vietnam veteran get his car back after he falls on hard times

By KELSEE WARD

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Vietnam veteran Jim Jeneral is reunited with his beloved Corvette after having to sell it due to hard times.

Jeneral said the car has been in his family since the day it left the factory, that was 36 years ago. Now due to hard times, he was left with no other choice but to sell his long time vehicle. Jim Ford, owner of South Beach Motors saw what a struggle this was and decided to step in. He started up a GoFundMe for the vet and in less than six hours, raised enough money to pay the car off

“I felt bad for him, and hated that he had to be in that situation where he had to choose that,” said Ford.

Jeneral got his car back free of charge with extra money for bills. If you would like to help this vet keep his Vette, visit the GoFundMe page here.

