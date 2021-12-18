North Carolina man uses positive attitude, faith to win 106-day battle with COVID-19

By Rex Hodge

BRYSON CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Graham County man who spent more than 100 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 has recovered enough to return home.

Matt Shiplett had an emotional send-off Friday. And after his long journey, he has messages about determination and vaccinations.

For 67-year-old Shiplett, the first few days at Swain Community Hospital were difficult.

“He had to be put on a vent,” said Cara Perciaccanto, director of rehab at Harris Regional and Swain Community hospitals.

After Swain Community Hospital, Shiplett was off to the ICU at Harris Regional in Sylva. From there, he was sent to Knoxville for long-term acute care. Then Shiplett spent the last 37 days in Swain for rehab.

“Functional mobility, balance, the works, with occupational therapy as well,” Perciaccanto said.

“It’s so gratifying and rewarding and encouraging to work with people who are so fully engaged with their care,” Dr. Mark Engel said.

After 106 days battling COVID-19, Shiplett was able to go home.

“Getting stronger day by day, recognizing it is a process and I know I’ve got to continue that,” he said.

Hospital staff credit much Shiplett’s recovery to his tenacious, positive attitude.

“He can be dripping sweat and short of breath and you have to make this guy take a breath he’s so motivated,” Perciaccanto said.

Shiplett credits them.

“I’m in awe and wonder at their skills and abilities,” he said.

Shiplett also believes in a higher power.

“I want to thank God for my wife and family. They have sustained me,” Shiplett said. “He has brought me through all this, and I know there’s purpose in it.”

After this journey, Shiplett has messages for anyone struggling with COVID-19.

“Don’t be discouraged, have a positive attitude,” he said.

Shiplett also has a firsthand message about getting medical care and getting vaccinated.

“I would encourage everybody, especially those who are over 55, to get their vaccination as soon as possible,” Shiplett said.

He’s taken his first shot, and the second is coming shortly. But first, he was homebound Friday afternoon, back home to Robbinsville.

“I’m looking forward to an all-meat pizza from Papa’s Pizza, the works,” Shiplett said.

The first leg of his journey Friday was down the hospital hallway in Bryson City with health care workers cheering and holiday greetings all around.

“Merry Christmas y’all, too. It’s going to be a great one,” Shiplett said.

Shiplett’s wife, Michelle, is grateful for the gift of life.

“Didn’t think this day was going to come. Had been told several times that it wouldn’t. God’s still in the miracle business, and we’re very, very, very thankful for that and here at Christmas time,” she said.

