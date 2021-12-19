Family goes all out to spread joy with decorations

By WALA Staff

Alabama (WALA) — A lot of people start decorating early. But one local family started four months ago.

“I got my husband Oliver Vanzant to be Santa. He gave up a fuss but he looks so cute,” said Debra Bell-Vanzant.

Debra Bell-Vanzant started decorating her home Sept. 1.

She said she took her time. In addition to all the trees and lights, she also has several holiday villages set up.

Her organization, We Care Survivors of Beacon of Hope, likes to give back. This event dedicated to the kids — not only to take home treats and toys, but to be inspired by all the decorations.

“I really love doing it. It’s a passion of mine. I love Christmas time because that’s the time when people seem to be more happy and joyful and want to show more love and everything,” she said.

“With everything going on in the world with all of the killing and shootings, I just wanted to do something where it would brighten up somebody’s day. Just to look at the scenery itself will brighten up someone’s day,” she said.

This is the third year they’ve done the holiday giveaway!

