FedEx driver charged in break-ins

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local FedEx driver is accused of stealing items from people’s homes after a security camera caught a man at a woman’s residence.

Investigators have tied Gregory Bufkin to thefts in at least 11 break-ins in the Highlands/Scaly Mountain area.

On Monday, a homeowner called Sheriff Robert Holland after her home surveillance camera showed a deputy inside her residence. Holland learned the deputy was inside the residence because someone reported an open door and he was searching the home for intruders. He found none.

The same homeowner later contacted the sheriff’s office and reported her security camera had captured another man on video earlier in the day. The homeowner said the man fled when he saw her camera.

Investigators confirmed the man in the video was a FedEx driver who worked in the Highlands area.

According to a news release, Macon County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified the man as Bufkin and found him at his residence.

Investigators seized several pieces of evidence, including multiple pieces of jewelry and two firearms. Some of the items seized were found inside Bufkin’s work vehicle.

“While this case remains very active and we continue to follow up with information obtained during interviews, we can tie Mr. Bufkin to thefts in at least 11 breaking and enterings in the Highlands area,” Holland said in a news release. “While we have solved multiple thefts in our area, some items recovered are from thefts that have not been discovered by homeowners and therefore have not been reported.”

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.

Additional cases are expected to be reported as part-time residents return to their vacation homes.

Bufkin’s charges include:

7 counts felony possession of stolen goods 7 counts breaking and entering 7 counts larceny after breaking and entering 6 counts larceny of a firearm Bufkin is being held at the Macon County Detention Center under a $180,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 828-349-2107. You can also download the Macon County Sheriff’s Office App and provide tips anonymously from your cell phone or call the CRIMESTOPPERS Hotline at 828-349-2600.

