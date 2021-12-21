Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:13 AM

Teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children

<i>KFSN</i><br/>A young child holds a stocking stuffed with goodies at an event sponsored by Friends.giving
KFSN
KFSN
A young child holds a stocking stuffed with goodies at an event sponsored by Friends.giving

By Amanda Aguilar

Click here for updates on this story

    FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A Valley teen is giving back big this holiday season.

Devin Cornell held a free holiday stocking giveaway at Holmes Park in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.

It was a morning filled with smiles and gratitude.

A Valley teen is giving back big this holiday season.

Devin Cornell held a free holiday stocking giveaway at Holmes Park in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.

It was a morning filled with smiles and gratitude.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content