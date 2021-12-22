Michigan bakery closing after over 70 years

By Kendall Keys, James Paxson

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A bakery that became a Saginaw staple for more than 70 years will soon be closing its doors.

The ovens at the Hamilton Home Bakery will be turned off for good at the end of the year.

“When you ask, ‘oh you’re from Saginaw?’ and you say, ‘oh do you know Hamilton Bakery?’ People get a big smile on their face,” said Sara Hyde, holiday helper.

It has been in the Saginaw community and in the same family for generations.

“Well, the bakery started 75 years ago. My father-in-law started it,” said Audrey Kemerer, clerk at the bakery.

“And then my father took over and all of us have worked here, all of the family has worked here at one point or another,” Hyde said.

“I have been working since I’ve been 14-years-old. So, this has been my life,” said Karen Dupuis, cake decorator.

The family has decided it is time for the beloved bakery to close its doors.

“My parents own it and they’re in their 80s and it’s time for them to enjoy life a little more,” Hyde said.

It is a goodbye that comes with a lot of emotions for the family and the community.

“Bittersweet. I think it’s time,” Dupuis said.

“We’re sad and happy at the same time. We’re going to miss everybody,” Hyde said.

“I am devastated. My family has come here for years,” said Colleen Humphreys, a longtime customer.

Humphreys remembers coming in as a child and before that, her parents were loyal customers for decades.

“It just feels like home when you walk in here. They know you. They make you feel warm, and their bakery items are out of this world,” Humphreys said.

Her favorite item to order is the Turkish macaroons. Her daughter had Hamilton Bakery donuts at her wedding reception.

“They decided that they had to have a picture in front of the bakery because it was just such a meaningful place,” Humphreys said.

A meaningful place that has gone beyond baked goods.

“Today, a customer said to me,’it’s family, you’re family,”‘ Hyde said.

The bakery will be closing for the final time on Friday, Dec. 31.

