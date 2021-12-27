Suspected package thief takes girl’s tap shoes before Christmas recital in Nebraska

By Abbie Petersen

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department asks for your help in identifying this suspected package thief.

Deputies say she showed up at Kitty Lee Dance Studio, off of 168th and Blondo on Dec. 12.

In the surveillance video, you can see a woman seemingly walking her dog outside of Kitty Lee Dance Studio. It then appears she quickly takes a package and leaves.

“We were shocked,” said owner Diane Hansen.

Hansen says they discovered the video after they couldn’t find the delivery.

What was stolen was a little girl’s tap shoes.

“The package that was left on my mailbox from the mailman was shoes for a little girl who was supposed to be in our Christmas program. This past week,” said Hansen.

Hansen says it’s been hard with supply chain shortages to even get them so there was no way for them to be replaced in time.

“She was in tears. She didn’t look like the rest of the kids in her show and she was very upset,” said Hansen.

It broke the little girl’s heart and Hansen says it broke hers too.

What’s even more frustrating to her, is how unphased the suspected package thief looked.

“I think that’s what bothers me too. There was no conscience of taking something, I mean, she wasn’t really even hesitant to take it,” said Hansen.

In a post on Facebook, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says it’s looking for someone to help identify the woman in the video.

And Hansen says she has something to say to that woman –

“Live up to it. Bring it back, apologize. Do the right thing. That’s what I would love her to do,” said Hansen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.