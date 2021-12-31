Covid now delaying trash pickup

By Curt Yeomans

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Residents in unincorporated Gwinnett County are facing delays in getting their trash picked up, and county officials say COVID-19-related staffing issues at two solid waste haulers are to blame.

The county announced that Republic Services and Waste Management/Advanced Disposal have been affected by the surge in new COVID-19 cases. The hauler companies are having trouble getting enough healthy workers out to pick up trash in the unincorporated parts of the county as a result.

“Staff issues have caused operational challenges that have disrupted solid waste service,” county officials announced on Thursday. “Both Republic Services and Waste Management/Advanced Disposal use a technology-based system to notify residents of delays via text or phone.”

County officials said residents who have their trash picked up by either company can sign up for phone alerts from their hauler by calling Republic at 678-963-2800 or Waste Management at 678-684-1493.

“The County and the haulers apologize for the service disruption and appreciate customers’ patience during this time,” county officials said.

