State funds available for North Carolina homes damaged in Tropical Storm Fred

By Rex Hodge

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — State funds are available for homes that were damaged in Tropical Storm Fred.

The North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM) has opened a public website for homeowners to apply for grants or help with home repairs needed.

Officials say these grants and repair funds are funded from $44 million in state funds that are separate from federal FEMA grants and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

You may still be eligible for these new grants, even if you used money from either of those other sources.

Help may be available to those who were impacted by Tropical Storm Fred in the following counties: Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, or Yancey.

The following information comes from Haywood County officials:

Starting Jan. 10, a Public Intake Center will open at the Haywood County Historic Courthouse, where people can come in-person and learn more about the recovery program.

The courthouse is located at:

215 N Main St, Waynesville, NC 28786 3rd Floor Haywood County Historic Courthouse (from the front entrance, the office is one floor up, on the same floor as the historic courtroom, where the Commissioners meet) Officials say the Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program (RRP) may provide assistance to:

Repair, elevate, reconstruct or replace homes destroyed or damaged by TS Fred (August 2021); Reimburse homeowners for eligible completed repairs; To assist landlords in repairing rental units; or Help repair or replacement of private roads or bridges damaged/destroyed by TS Fred.

Home acquisitions or buyouts are not approved under the RRP program.

