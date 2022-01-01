Test kit distribution forced to start early due to long line of cars in Connecticut

By LIBBY MCMANUS

WOLCOTT, Connecticut (WFSB) — The town of Wolcott has received 1,100 at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Due to the long lines of cars, distribution of the test kits started at 1 p.m.

They were originally planned to be distributed at 2 p.m.

They will be distributed at the Wolcott Youth Center parking lot on 48 Todd Road.

There is a limit of 2 test kits per household.

Proof of Wolcott residency will be required.

There has been cones set up for traffic flow, Wolcott Police ask residents to follow the flow of traffic and stay to the right of the cones.

