$5M program to help recruit, train first responders in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — A $5 million grant program will help local governments recruit and train first responders.

All cities, villages, townships, counties or fire authorities in the state are eligible to apply for a grant of up to $100,000 related to first responder training and recruitment. Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and correction officers qualify as first responders.

“First responders are on the front lines of our health and our safety, and are always there for us when we need them the most,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We have to work together to put them first. We must find ways to recruit and train the next generation these real-life community heroes today so they can be there for us tomorrow. With these new grants, we can hire more law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and local corrections officers to keep us all safe.”

Out of the $5 million total, $2 million will be designated for communities with a per capita property value of less than $15,000, the Michigan Department of Treasury (MDT) said. While applying for a grant, communities must include the program’s purpose and detail how the budget costs directly relate to recruiting or training of first responders.

“Michigan communities are prioritizing the recruitment and training of first responders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “These dollars will help our communities provide better services to keep Michigan residents safe.”

Projects completed by Sept. 30 will be given priority, MDT said. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 15. Applications will be selected based on program purpose, eligibility and criteria.

