Atlanta man upset after Airbnb rental home damaged on New Year’s Eve

By JASMINA ALSTON

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An Atlanta Airbnb host is upset after his rental home in Southwest Atlanta was damaged by guests on New Year’s Eve.

Ade Adefesobi said the home on Larchwood Road was left with a broken window, damaged appliances and holes in the walls.

“The first thing I noticed was the broken window and I knew something had happened,” he said.

Adefesobi said he rented the house to someone on Friday, but has no idea what happened that night or why the guests didn’t notify him.

According to him, he filed a police report, but wants to know why someone would do this and who will pay for the damages.

“They shouldn’t be able to do this to someone else, it’s not fair,” Adefesobi said.

A spokesperson for Airbnb said they are aware of the incident and have removed the guest from the platform.

They provided the below statement on what hosts can do in this type of situation.

“These types of incidents are extremely rare, but when they do occur, we are here to support our Hosts through AirCover. AirCover is top-to-bottom protection for Hosts. It includes $1 million Host liability insurance and $1 million Host damage protection, with new coverage for pet damage, deep cleaning, and more.” -Airbnb

