Attleboro residents watch surveillance feed from locked bedroom as masked men break into home

By WBZ Staff

ATTLEBORO, Massachussets (WBZ) — Police are searching for three men who broke into an Attleboro home while the residents hid in a bedroom and watched on their home surveillance system.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, a homeowner on Peck Street called 911 to report that the suspects had broken into their basement. One of the men appeared to be carrying a handgun.

Both people who were home at the time locked themselves in a bedroom. While in the bedroom, they watched the incident play out on a live feed from their security camera.

Just seconds after entering the basement, the men ran off. Attleboro Police believe the suspects realized someone was home.

No one was hurt, and the residents never had a confrontation with the suspects.

Attleboro Police and Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspects but could not find them.

One of the suspects is described as a dark-skinned man with a slender build. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, bright ski mask, and was holding what appears to be a gun.

The second suspect was a light-skinned man with a slender build who was wearing a dark jacket, black face mask, and pants with a camouflage pattern that had three stripes down the side.

Police said the third person was a heavy set dark-skinned man with a dark sweatshirt, dark mask, and white backpack.

All three men were wearing white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro Police.

