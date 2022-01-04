Deputies save the day for Cisco Grove couple trapped in their home by snow

By KOVR Staff

CISCO GROVE, California (KOVR) — A couple basically trapped in their Cisco Grove home after the recent snowstorms got an assist from Placer County deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Linda and Hank found their home buried under about 6 feet of snow.

Water access to their home was also basically shut off as their well had frozen. Further, the snow had become like a block of ice around their home – making it virtually impossible for the elderly couple to shovel it themselves.

No friends or family were nearby, so Linda and Hank called the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for help.

That’s when Deputy Lewis and Deputy Byers jumped in. They were able to shovel a path for the couple to be able to leave their home and get to their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says many seniors and families have been dug out by deputies after this recent snowstorm.

