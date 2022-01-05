‘It sounded like thunder in our living room’: Car crashes into house

By KETV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A car crashed into a house near 108th and Fort streets early Monday morning.

“It sounded like thunder in our living room,” homeowner Bill Gray told KETV NewsWatch 7’s Alex McLoon. Gray and his wife were woken up by the crash around 2:15 a.m.

“We got up and heard a radio playing, and it was a radio in the car tipped over that had run into the house,” Gray said.

Omaha police traffic investigators said the driver was northbound on 108th Street and lost control before hitting the house. Paramedics took the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We’re lucky the young man who hit it seemed to be alright and walked away,” said Gray.

Police said they were investigating speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash. They added the wind could also have played a role.

As for the Grays, they said a company would be by later in the day to shore up the hole in the wall. They said they were worried about the plumbing freezing in the frigid weather, but would do what they could to cover the hole with plastic for the time being.

“We’ll stay here,” Gray said. “We’ve got three dogs.”

Police had the car towed away, and the intersection reopened before 4 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.