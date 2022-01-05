Kansas hotel worker accused of making duplicate key to assault woman in her room

By Web Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is accused of using his position as a hotel front desk clerk to make a duplicate key to get inside a woman’s hotel room to assault her.

Fletcher Clardy, III is charged with attempted rape.

The investigation began on December 17th when Kansas City police were called to Hotel Phillips in downtown Kansas City, Mo. A woman reported an employee working the front desk sexually assaulted her inside her hotel room.

The woman told police she flew into Kansas City for a business trip. After having drinks in the hotel bar on December 16th, she said she interacted with the suspect who was a front desk employee in the hotel lobby. The victim reported she checked and made sure her hotel room door was locked before going to bed on December 17th around 2:00AM-2:30AM.

The woman told police she was terrified when she woke after 4:00AM, to a man in her hotel room trying to sexually assault her. When she heard the suspect’s voice, she believed she recognized it as the voice of the front desk employee. She told police she screamed at him to get out of her room. According to a probable cause statement filed in the case, hotel staff provided police with a Transaction History Report for hotel room keys, an Interrogation Report for the locks of their hotel rooms and surveillance video.

According to court records, surveillance cameras showed the suspect making a duplicate key when no one else was in the lobby. Then police say he was seen on surveillance video entering an elevator. Investigators say hotel records show a duplicate key was used to unlock the victim’s hotel room.

On December 30th, police took Fletcher Clardy, III into custody at the hotel. According to police, Clardy was advised by hotel staff that he was fired for multiple policy violations and making duplicate keys when not authorized to do so. KCTV5 completed an online media inquiry submission form on the hotel’s website. A spokesperson responded that the hotel is an independently owned and operated property. The spokesperson said they will pass along KCTV5’s inquiry to see if the hotel would like to provide a statement.

Clardy is charged with attempted rape which is an unclassified felony. He is currently in custody. His bond was set at $150,000 cash. A bond review hearing is scheduled for January 10th.

Anyone who has experienced sexual violence, can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. The hotline is confidential, free and available 24 hours.

