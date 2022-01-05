Victim speaks out about Mount St. Mary Catholic School sexual assault allegations

By Shelby Montgomery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A victim spoke out about the Mount St. Mary Catholic School sexual assault allegations.

KOCO 5 spoke with a former student at Mount St. Mary’s Catholic School who told us the sexual assault allegations were swept under the rug.

There were 11 letters given to the school, each one telling their own story of sexual assault.

The victim who spoke with KOCO 5 on Tuesday wrote one of those letters. Her story happened when she was a sophomore, and she is now 22.

“At first, I was really scared because honestly, it’s just really traumatizing to have to deal with it again. It’s been a long time and I don’t like to even think about what happened,” the victim said.

As a former Mount St. Mary’s student, she is now speaking out, years after she said she was sexually assaulted on a school bus by another student.

The victim didn’t want her face or voice revealed.

She told KOCO 5 that the incident was immediately reported to school officials.

“And I told them everything. Every detail about what happened, where it happened, when it happened, who did it,” the victim said.

Then, she said nothing happened.

“So, I kept quiet for a long time,” she said.

Years later, after the letters, the school conducted an independent investigation. The principal has resigned, and school officials stated that they could have done better when the allegations were first brought to them.

“The administration at that school definitely needs some revamping, needs some help because the way they are dealing with these situations, with so many girls, in particular, is just not safe and it’s not effective,” the victim said.

Now, she and dozens of other girls are working to get change.

“So, I think right now, the most important thing for me is I want to support this movement. I want change to come because I never want another girl, another student, to have to deal with this,” the victim said.

School officials said that they turned over all their findings to the Oklahoma City Police Department but did not give them the victims’ letters.

OKCPD said that they currently do not have an investigation because they do not have any victims.

