Woman convicted in 2014 New Albany fire that killed 3 children will soon be free

By Lauren Adams

NEW ALBANY, Indiana (WLKY) — Tuesday marks eight years since arson claimed the lives of three young children in southern Indiana. Four people were charged and convicted in the case.

Every Jan. 4 since the fire has brought balloons and flowers to Marie Hughes’ home. On this date, she visits the three grandchildren she lost.

The fire that killed them while they slept in a New Albany home had been intentionally set. Hughes said Tuesday’s anniversary was harder than most.

“Today is the 4th, so 12 days from the anniversary of stealing my grandbabies lives you get to go free? You get to go free?” Hughes said.

Kylie Jenks was 19 when she received a 20-year sentence. After completing programs and classes, the Indiana Department of Corrections will release her from prison later this month.

Jenks drove the group to Ealy Street in 2014 where they fired a flare into a home. They were targeting someone else but instead killed Tyrese, Trinity and Tai’zah. They had been with their mother, who was visiting friends at the home.

The only survivor, Tatyana, is now 13.

“You think about babies, innocent babies that had nothing to do with anything. Lives were just stolen from them and you just can’t get past that,” Hughes said.

It’s why after less than eight years behind bars, she does not believe Kylie Jenks should be free.

“No justice, like my grandbabies lives didn’t matter. (There is) no justice,” Hughes said.

The Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office said after working to get a conviction in this case and secure a 20-year sentence for Jenks, they were disappointed by the Department of Corrections’ decision.

Three other people were sentenced for their role in the January 4, 2014, fire. The person who fired the flare gun received a 65-year sentence.

