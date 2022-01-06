2 women Tied Up, Held At Gunpoint During Sherman Oaks Home Invasion

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Two women were taken away in an ambulance Thursday after being tied up and held at gunpoint during a home-invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks.

A housekeeper and her friend at a home on Sherwood Place near Witzel Drive woke up at about 2 a.m. to find at least two armed men ransacking the home, according to police.

The women were held at gunpoint and tied up. The men took off about 20 minutes later.

The women’s cell phones were taken during the home invasion, and they used a Ring camera to get help from the homeowner, who was not at the property at the time. They were taken away from the scene in an ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Police did not say what else may have been taken from the property.

Detectives remain at the scene, combing through surveillance video and looking for leads about the getaway vehicle.

