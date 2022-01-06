Police: Bay City student arrested after stabbing other student in head

By Stephen Borowy

Click here for updates on this story

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — A student was arrested after police say he stabbed another student in the head in a high school bathroom.

On Jan. 6 at 9:15 a.m., staff at Bay City Central High School broke up a fight in a bathroom on the second floor. During the fight, a 19-year-old student stabbed another student, 16, twice in the head with a small folding knife, the Bay City Public Safety Department said.

The victim suffered minor injuries. The suspect received minor facial injuries and a minor cut to his hand, police said. Both of them were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Bay City Police’s school resource officer arrested the suspect without incident and the suspect was lodged in the Bay County Jail.

The suspect and victim are related to each other and the incident appears to be related to other incidents between the two, Bay City Public Safety said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.