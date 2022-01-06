Woman charged with felony child abuse in Black Mountain investigation

By Kari Barrows

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A woman has been charged in an ongoing child abuse investigation in the mountains.

The Black Mountain Police Department says on Jan. 4, 2022, Sheena Ruby Morris was charged with Felony Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Injury.

Police say the Investigation stemmed from a report filed by one of the parents of the child on Dec. 18, 2021.

During the investigation, detectives have worked in conjunction with Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and Buncombe Child Protective Services.

“This investigation is currently ongoing, and due to the sensitive nature of the case no other information will be released at this time,” Black Mountain police wrote in a press release Wednesday.

Morris’ bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center is listed at $100,500.

