200 pounds of explosives used during implosion of Reser Stadium’s west side

CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) — It’s all gone but the memories: The western end of Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium was taken down Friday morning with a bang.

It was the rumble before the tumble. Demolition crews say the implosion went off without a hitch.

Months of planning and up-to-the-minute checks, made safety the number one priority Friday, with good reason. Two hundreds pounds of explosives were used to bring down the 120-foot tall structure.

Crews started loading the explosives a few days ago. Two kinds of explosives were used; dynamite and another with a charge used to take down steel and developed for less earthly use.

“You have linear-shaped charges designed by NASA originally to cut the bolts on the space shuttle and they jettison the fuel tanks on takeoff,” said Steve Hatch with Dykon Explosive Demolition Cor.

The implosion was a big wow for students who came to watch. Some students told FOX 12 they felt their shins rattle.

“Standing on the ground when it blew you were kind of like, whoa,” said one OSU student.

The debris and rubble will be carted off to local recycling centers.

OSU has big plans to turn the 69-year-old stadium into a first class facility for football and other events. The project includes construction of the new west side of the stadium, a welcome center for prospective new students and their families, and a wellness clinic for students, OSU employees and community members. The project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football season.

Those involved in the design and planning for the project admit saying goodbye is sort of sad.

“In some respects it is. I was a student in ’71 to ’75. I worked at the athletic department,” said Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing. “I painted the inside of Reser Stadium, so a little bit of me will go away but actually for our fans, for our students, this will be a spectacular place.”

Even though construction will be going on, the Beavers will still be able to play football at Reser Stadium during the 2022 season.

