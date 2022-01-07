Car break-ins and shooting in Grant Park homeowners on edge

By JAMIE KENNEDY

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Neighbors are feeling very uneasy on the west side of Grant Park after they said teenagers shot at construction workers confronting them for trying to steal. The frightening ordeal was caught on camera.

“At this point and at this level its gone too far,” said Keven Graham, a Grant Park homeowner. “I heard the gunshot, was working in my office. When I looked outside, I didn’t notice anything unusual and I just went back to work, but later I found out it was the contractors being held up.”

The brazen incident by the teenagers happening just after 2 p.m. on Thursday on Grant Street. In other surveillance video you see the group riding away on scooters and seconds after the shot goes off a mother pushing a stroller walks into view.

On the same street on Tuesday, video captured a group of teens smashing a window and stealing from a car around 2 p.m., the teenagers not phased that homeowners around them could see what they were doing. The community feeling it’s the same group and are worried what’s next.

“Especially the past week where they just broke into a car with people outside across the street, and between that and the gunshot it’s going too far,” Graham said.

The community are hoping something can be done soon before someone loses their life.

“One of the concerns, especially with how much attention it’s getting, is that if they stroll back through the neighborhood you know somebody else, somebody that lives here, might take action and go too far. And certainly, don’t want that,” Graham said.

The community also tells CBS46 many woke up on Friday morning to see smashed car windows and said police told them around 50 cars had been hit. They believe it is likely the same group who shot at the construction workers.

