Police: Sex offender borrowed cellphone to look at child porn in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minnesota (WDAY) — A sex offender in was arrested after Moorhead police said he was looking at child porn while using another person’s cellphone.

Alexandro Tony Honesto, 40, appeared Friday, Jan. 7, in Clay County District Court on six felony charges of possessing pornographic work. Each charge carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

The charges stem from a Dec. 10 call to the Grand Inn at 810 Belsly Boulevard, where an unidentified man said he borrowed a cellphone to Honesto, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said they found 917 child porn images on the phone, the complaint said.

The complaint also said Honesto was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in March 2006, but it’s unclear in which state that happened.

Honesto does not have a permanent address.

