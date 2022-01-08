City murder suspect released on GPS monitoring, another escapes juvenile detention center as family calls for accountability

By CAROLINE HECKER

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 35-year-old man charged with first degree murder was released from jail on GPS monitoring, three months after he was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Brandon Scott.

Scott’s family said their attorney told them Mark Perry, 35, was released on a personal recognizance bond with restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns at the jail. Online court records confirm Perry was released in December and is allowed to travel to work and meetings with his attorney.

The judge’s decision came despite an objection to the release from the prosecuting attorney’s office.

“It’s almost like it’s a slap in the face because they’re telling you to do the right thing through the justice system but they will allow someone to be at home for Christmas, where as if we want to go see Brandon, we have to go to a cemetery,” said Aliyah Woods. Woods’ daughter was engaged to Scott at the time of his death and shares two children with him.

Worse, the family said, the 16-year-old also charged with Scott’s murder is one of several juveniles who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in November of 2021. The 22nd Circuit Judicial Court confirmed a total of four juveniles remain at large after escaping from the facility last year.

“The longer he’s out, the more this could happen to someone else’s family,” said April Scott, Brandon Scott’s sister.

April Scott said based on conversations with detectives, the family believes the shooting was the result of a road rage incident. April Scott said her brother was driving downtown near Washington Avenue when he turned the wrong way down a one-way street.

“There was some kind of altercation or words exchanged between him and the suspects,” she said. “I’m guessing that’s when the uproar was, why you going down the wrong street…and that’s when their anger and their rage turned into, they’re going to kill him.”

Scott crashed his car down a stairway on the north end of the Arch grounds near the Eads bridge. Police found several bullet holes in the windshield. According to police, nearby surveillance video captured two guns being pointed out the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and shooting at Scott’s car.

“The sheer disregard for life so having him come to his demise on those stairs is unacceptable,” said Woods.

The family wants their day in court for Scott, a loving friend, dad and brother who was a few days away from starting a brand new job as a truck driver.

“He had just returned to town after traveling to complete his training and getting his CDL,” his sister said. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He didn’t know these people.”

Scott leaves behind two children, a daughter and son, and his fiancé. The two were supposed to get married in February.

Perry is also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Online court records indicate Perry has a lengthy criminal history.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.