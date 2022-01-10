Body of Damari Perry, 6, of North Chicago found days after sister brought him to a party in Skokie

By WBM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities.

North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry.

The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body.

Jamari was last seen wearing a black jacket and camouflage pants. He was reported missing just before 5 p.m. Wednesday but was last seen between 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Damari and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in Skokie by a woman known as Monique and a man known as “Wacko” or “Chaos.” Monique was reportedly driving a black Nissan four-door sedan with a dent on the front passenger side and tinted front windows.

Police said Damari’s sister described the apartment building where the party took place as a three-story yellow building in Skokie. The sister said she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep, and when she awoke, Damari and “Wacko” were gone.

Monique later drove Damari’s sister back to North Chicago, police said.

Monique is a Black female standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She is about 20 years old and has a 6-year-old son named Tatum.

“Wacko” – whose real name is not known – is a Black male about 22 years old with a thin build, a dark complexion, and short braids or dreadlocks, police said. He has a tattoo with cursive writing above one of his eyebrows, police said.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Public Schools Classes Canceled Again Monday As City, Teachers Union Negotiate Three adult family members believed to be responsible for Damari’s death are in police custody. An autopsy will be conducted in the near future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.