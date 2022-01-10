Community welcomes home 14-year-old hero who saved his friend from a fire

By Kayla James

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — The Greene County High School parking lot is typically empty on a Sunday, but this week dozens of people lined up along the space for a heartwarming home for a Greene County teenager being hailed as a hero.

Fourteen-year-old Lucas Oakes is one of two teenagers hurt in a serious cabin fire that happened on New Years Day near Scranton. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told KCCI it is believed a wood-burning stove in the cabin may have caused the blaze.

Both boys were taken to the burn unit in Iowa City. Lucas was released Saturday evening and by midday Sunday was surrounded by a parking lot full of love.

“Harley would not be here without Lucas. He’s #Harley’sHero. It’s what we’ve come up with,” said Bridgette Skalla, a close family friend of the McDonald family.

Skalla and dozens of others were there on Sunday when Lucas’ family drove through with the 14-year-old in the car. As the car drove by, people on both sides of it held up signs, cheered, and welcome the teenager who they’re now calling a hero.

However, Lucas’s family says Harley is just as much of a hero, too.

“Harley saved Lucas just as well,” said Megan Theulen, Lucas’ aunt. “Lucas woke up and the couch was on fire. He heard screaming. He went outside and Harley was outside on fire.”

Harley and Lucas have been best friends since as long as their families and friends who know them can remember. They are always together.

So there was no way Lucas was going to let his best friend suffer.

“He acted fast,” explained Theulen. “He got Harley down to the river. He got the fire out and he ran and got a pick-up and was able to get the parents contacted.”

So when it came to welcoming Lucas home on Sunday, there wasn’t one bit of hesitation in the minds of those in the Greene County High School parking lot.

“It was what he needs. He needs to know that we’re all rallying together for him,” Skalla said.

However, Harley remains in the hospital.

When he arrived at the hospital on New Years Day, he was in critical condition.

“He’s got a lot of surgeries ahead of him,” said Skalla. “He’s going to have a lot of things that he has to overcome and catch up on.”

The community remains ready to help and hopeful, as does Harley’s family — and Lucas.

“They need each other and they need us,” said Skalla. “We need to make sure that we’re not only rallying around them right now but in the future.”

Skalla, Theulen and the boys’ families say they’re beyond grateful for the outpouring they’re experiencing. Anyone who wishes to help by sending donations or sending heartfelt, inspirational video messages to Harley before his surgery can do so by going to the McDonalds/Oakes Care Page on Facebook.

