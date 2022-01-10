Drive-thru puppy pick up brings hundreds to Front Street Animal Shelter

By Velena Jones

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A drive-thru puppy pick-up brought hundreds of aspiring foster families to Front Street Animal Shelter.

Hunter Chavez was one of the hundreds of people who lined the street volunteering to foster a dog from Front Street Animal Shelter.

“It’s great! I mean I just got her, but she seems like she is living her best life already,” said Hunter Chavez.

At max capacity, the shelter put out a plea for help asking people to temporarily house dogs. The goal is to prevent the spread of infection after one dog tested positive for “strep zoo” the animal version of strep that can spread rapidly and become fatal.

“This is incredible. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 in April we saw the same amount of outpouring from the community who were really willing to help us out especially when it is dire,” explained animal care service manager, Phillip Zimmerman.

One foster family even skipped work to help.

“I asked my boss if I could leave six hours early today to help foster an animal in need,” said Alyssa Gambino.

More than 300 people showed up. The shelter had so many people volunteer, they had to turn some away because there were not enough dogs.

“Honestly, I was really shocked at the outcome I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a lot or not, so I’m pretty impressed,” said Chavez.

All dogs that went out to foster families got an antibiotic shot as a precaution after testing negative for the disease.

