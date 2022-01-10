Fire inspector issues raze order for Waukesha condo building

By WISN Staff

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Waukesha condominium building has been ordered to come down.

The city has said the Horizon West Condominiums building is at risk of collapse.

The Waukesha fire inspector issued a raze order for the building, calling it unsafe.

The order said portions of the building’s structure were heavily rusted and there was deterioration.

It was addressed to the homeowners association and individual unit owners.

The estimated cost to repair the deterioration was more than the building was estimated to be worth.

Last month, the Waukesha Fire Department evacuated the building, saying it was at imminent risk of collapsing.

Condo owners had to find a new place to live and moved their belongings out last month.

The raze order said the building needs to be removed within 120 days.

The condo owners have 30 days to appeal.

Failure to comply with the order will result in the city bringing down the building and passing along the cost to the homeowners or imposing a lien on the property.

