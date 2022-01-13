CBP ports in Michigan report 2,800% increase in drug seizures since 2019

By Stephen Borowy

Michigan (WNEM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel stationed at multiple port entries in Michigan saw a surge in seizures of marijuana and ammunition.

CDP reports a nearly 2,800 percent increase in seized marijuana from the fiscal year of 2019 and a 650 percent increase in seized ammunition during public health concerns and restricted travel conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In fiscal year 2021, the men and women of CBP continued to work through some of the most adverse conditions that we have ever asked them to work through, especially here in Detroit,” said Christopher Perry, director of field operations for CBP in Detroit. “Every day, the men and women of the Detroit Field Office put themselves and their families at risk during everyday encounters with the public to ensure our border security mission is a success. I cannot thank them enough for everything they did in 2021 and today’s enforcement statistics announcement is a testament of their commitment, professionalism, and promise to the American people to secure the United States of America.”

The Detroit Field Office includes the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The Detroit Field Office reported the following drug seizes at Michigan’s five ports of entry:

Marijuana: 14,324 pounds Cocaine: 240 pounds Methamphetamine: 25.5 pounds Fentanyl: 2.8 pounds A total of 181 firearms were seized as well as 40,000 rounds of ammunition, which is a 650 percent increase from the fiscal year of 2020, CBP said. The amount of undeclared currency seized rose 30 percent from the 2020 fiscal year to a total of $5.6 million.

A total of 181 individuals were arrested in the 2021 fiscal year for narcotics smuggling, human smuggling, firearms violations and fraud.

The Detroit Field Office enhanced the nation’s economic prosperity by processing 2,300,000 commercial trucks which was a nine percent increase from 2020. Detroit continues to be the second busiest truck crossing in the entire United States and continues to process approximately 20 percent of all commercial trucks entering the United States annually, CBP reports.

