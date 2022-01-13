Graveside service planned for veteran with no surviving family

By Tony Garcia

HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky (WSMV) — A service will be held on Thursday for an unaccompanied veteran from Fort Campbell who recently passed away.

Army veteran, Albert Thomas Weakley of Christian County, died on January 1 at his home of natural causes. He was 89 years old.

“This man fought for his country so we salute him even if we didn’t know this particular individual,” said Navy Veteran Reid Snedaker.

Weakley has no surviving family members, so a graveside service is being held on Thursday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The service begins at 2 p.m.

“I’m retired, but in a situation like this that doesn’t matter, this man served and I felt this is the way to show my patriotism,” said Navy Veteran Salty Warf.

Weakley served in the United States Army as a cook and was more recently a clerk at Fort Campbell Civil Service.

“The vow is you’re still part of this even if you’re no longer active, that’s just what we do.”

Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is assisting with the arrangements. You can visit their website for more details on today’s service.

