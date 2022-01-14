Las Vegas woman reunited with cat missing for 10 years

By Kristen DeSilva

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas woman was reunited with her cat that had been missing for 10 years, according to the Animal Foundation.

The shelter posted the update on Instagram on Thursday.

Gizmo the cat was brought into the shelter as a stray. A microchip in the cat traced back to her owner, Sheena. The shelter reached out and she went over quickly to be reunited with her cat.

She said the cat went missing from her home in 2012, after weeks of searching, they had no luck.

“I’m super shocked. When his picture popped up on The Animal Foundation website, I was like, wow!” she said, according to the shelter.

“This is why microchipping is so important! This kind of reunion shows the power of an updated microchip. It can help prove it’s your lost pet,” they wrote.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.