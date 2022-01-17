Massive Wind-Whipped Fire Spreads To Several Salisbury Buildings

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SALISBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — At least 20 people were displaced following a massive wind-whipped fire that spread to multiple buildings during an early Monday morning storm.

Flames were roaring on Central Ave. overnight.

When firefighters first responded, winds were around 13 MPH. But winds later started whipping at over 30 MPH.

Resident John Mcguirk was able to catch some of the flames on camera. He told WBZ-TV he was woken up in the middle of the night.

“An officer pounded on my door and screamed everybody has to evacuate this area, there’s a fire right up the street and it’s coming your way. Everybody’s got to get out of here. I just immediately woke my roommate up and I got right out of there. by loud bangs on his door by a police officer telling him to evacuate because of a fire next door,” Mcguirk said.

Power and utilities were shut off on Central Ave. while firefighters worked to knock down the flames.

A warming center and temporary shelter has been set up at the Hilton Center on Lafayette Road.

Anyone impacted by the fire is asked to go to the Salisbury Council on Aging or call (800) 564-1234.

Red Cross of Massachusetts said at least 20 people were displaced by the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information is currently available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.