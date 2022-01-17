‘Stop disrespecting life’: Unity rally aims to spread awareness, end gun violence in Chicago

By Stephanie Wade

CHICAGO (WLS) — Dozens of cars made their way through Chicago Sunday, honking their horns and holding signs as they drove through different sites of recent crimes.

“We are spreading awareness that we the citizens are tired of this. We are tired of it,” said Keith Thornton, the 911 Dispatcher who was praised for the way he handled the deadly shooting of Officer Ella French.

What brings these folks together is one shared experience.

“This is not normal. Gun violence is not normal and we should not take it as being normal. It’s preventable,” said Milagros Buigos, who lost her daughter to gun violence.

They are all families who have been impacted by gun violence.

“My daughter had her goals and dreams, just like Elizabeth’s son, just like her son. Our kids have goals and dreams,” Buigos said.”The humanity of life is important. Stop disrespecting life itself.”

Thornton is leading the unity rally.

“Many people don’t like me speaking out, but the people who don’t like me speaking out are the very ones that I’m calling out and it starts with our mayor, our district states attorney Kim Fox and the many, many of the alderman,” Thornton said.

The car caravan is started in Palmer Square, driving through Logan Square and up north before heading west to eventually end in Unity Park, where they’ll pray for unity as a community.

“I just want for us to come together because this shouldn’t happen. No more gunshots with little kids,” said Patricia Deates, who lost her son to gun violence.

Everyone who joined in the event is calling for accountability, an end to all the violence and a stricter approach to combating crime.

“Not only justice for my son. We are fighting also for peace, because we also have to think about the other children who are still here with us, that deserve to live in a better city and better community,” said Elizabeth Ramirez, who also lost a son to gun violence.

