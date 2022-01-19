Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it

By Maggie Krajewski

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe over the weekend.

The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted.

Before it was a hotel, the Drury was home to the Old St. Vincent’s Hospital.

As legend has it, the ghost of a young boy used to haunt Room 311 of the hospital until officials later closed that room off. Another ghost had been reported on the hospital’s fourth floor.

Those who claim to have witnessed the hauntings report mysterious slamming doors, flickering lights, sounds of children crying and other unexplained phenomena.

Megan and Tommy Goodman have made a family tradition of visiting hotels rumored to be haunted.

But after their most recent visit to the Drury, the family says they might be done with “ghost hunting.”

Megan Goodman tells KOAT the family was in their room, on the first floor, with the lights off, trying to go to sleep when they started to hear knocking.

At first, they thought the knocking was just water pipes but then she says the noise started getting louder and seemed like whatever was making the noise would get louder and interact as they asked it to stop.

The Goodmans said they involved the hotel management, bringing the night manager into their room so he could hear what they heard.

“We turned off the lights and it started it up again,” Goodman said.

Management moved the Goodmans to a new room, this time on the second floor, but the noise followed them.

Goodman said the manager did everything he could to try and figure out what was going on, to no avail.

Hotel management followed up with the Goodmans in an email and said they were working with the maintenance team to track down where the noise was coming from. The email says when they’ve gone back in the rooms to try and replicate the sound, it’s silent.

Goodman says the family had been using the app, Ghost Hunters, when they were exploring the hotel earlier in the day. She said the app reported “cold baby” and “crying baby” when they were walking around but she thought nothing of it.

But after that night’s experience, Goodman says she deleted the app for good.

“I’ve always been a bit of a skeptic but am a total believer now,” Goodman said. “I won’t be messing around with ghost hunting tools again though, got that out of my system!”

KOAT reached out to the Drury Plaza Hotel and the manager on duty said they were unable to comment at this time. We left a message for the hotel’s general manager but as of print time had not heard back.

