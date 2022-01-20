Koontz 6th graders bring history to life in skits they wrote on specific historical events

By Tammy Watford

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Students at Koontz Intermediate are taking information they have learned in their social studies class and creating skits for their classmates.

The sixth graders chose an historical event, researched the information and then wrote a short play to detail what they learned.

“People don’t realize it but when you’re entertained and it’s educational, it’s like actually fun to learn that stuff,” said Blake, a sixth grader.

Their teacher, Delana Parker, said it’s a fun way to bring history to life.

“I think doing things like this helps them to remember the information more than just reading and taking notes, which we do a lot of, too,” Parker said. “But putting it all together in something they can have fun with.”

“I think it’s fun because it’s not like sitting down all day with our textbooks and having to write down all the words in it,” said sixth grader Stella. “It’s kind of like making up history but it’s also true.”

Some of the students said they stuck to the facts of history but added a little bit of their own flare to make it more interesting.

They also wanted to thank their teacher for making the social studies lessons so much fun.

