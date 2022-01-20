Supply chain issues hit Las Vegas grocery stores, leaving some shelves empty

By Sophia Perricone

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Supply chains issues are hitting thousands of grocery stores across the country, and markets in Southern Nevada are not immune.

“Quickly we realized that there was a shortage in certain items,” said Chef Jon Batista, owner of Artisanal Foods.

Batista said no one person is to blame for the ongoing supply chain issues. He explained that it primarily has grown into a shipping problem.

“Something gets stuck in a port and they don’t have the staff to get it shipped here from California,” he said. “My caviar got spoiled, imported from Italy, got stuck in the port of L.A.”

It’s not just the high-end items that are taking a hit. Batista said cheese has been hard to come by.

“The shippers are saying, ‘We’re all understaffed. We’re all undermanned.'”

FOX5 visited multiple chain grocery stores on Tuesday, including Albertson’s, Smith’s and Sprouts. Turkey and ham slices, frozen potatoes and snack packs, like Lunchables, were low on stock.

“Is there a solution? I really don’t know,” Batista said.

While he said there is not just one single fix to the ongoing issues, Batista said customers can help ease shortages by only buying what they need.

“The panic buying is definitely a real thing,” he said. “I don’t want to say, ‘limit one or two,’ because I don’t know how much you need in actuality, but if you know you can come back next week, or if you want to be on a standing order.”

Artisanal Foods is hiring.

