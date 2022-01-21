4-year-old dog at Kentucky Humane Society sad after being stood up by potential family

By WLKY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — One resident at the Kentucky Humane Society has the blues this week after he was stood up by the family he believed would take him to his forever home.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Humane Society posted a photo of 4-year-old Hendrix looking rather doleful after the family that was supposed to come pick him up never showed.

They said Hendrix got all excited and dressed up to meet his new family.

“All of us at the Kentucky Humane Society love Hendrix so much and we just want him to have a great life with someone who will care about him as much as we do,” the team said on Facebook.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Hendrix is house-trained, loves to give kisses, enjoys naps and likes to go on walks. He is also a professional toy destroyer.

In describing Hendrix, the team called him a “big snorting goofball!”

With Hendrix still looking for the perfect home, the team said he would do best in an environment with no cats (because they’re too tempting to him) and where he is the only dog.

And if the photo isn’t enough to make you fall in love with Hendrix, the team said his attitude will: “He has the biggest heart out there and so much love to give.”

The team is hoping someone out there will turn Hendrix’s frown upside down.

“We can’t stand seeing our sweet boy sad. Please spread the word and help us find Hendrix his forever home!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.