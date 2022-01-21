Precision Mazes creates ‘KC Got Their Swagger Back’ crop art in Missouri field following previous tribute to Andy Reid

By EMILY RITTMAN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A lifelong Chiefs fan and his team are creating eye-catching crop art and corn mazes, including designs crafted to support the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team at Precision Mazes have created their designs in crop fields around the country for more than 20 years. They use GPS technology and corn field cutting techniques to bring their designs to life.

In 2020, they created a crop art tribute to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The “Thanks Coach!” design for Big Red was big news. It captured the attention of Sunday Night Football and even caught the eye of coach Andy Reid.

“He gave us a great compliment,” Precision Mazes Owner Rob Stouffer said. “He said that certainly our work was better than the aliens. So, we like to hold on to that and we’re glad coach Reid appreciated our work.”

Each letter tilled into the Orrick, Mo field for the tribute was 74 NFL footballs tall. Two football fields could fit inside Andy Reid’s cap for the project.

Early on this football season, Stouffer and his team were looking for new inspiration to support the Chiefs and their fans. “As the season was unfolding, we were like, ‘well we don’t really think this might be the year’ but things kind of switched at the Raiders game.”

That week a teammate showed Patrick Mahomes a video that turned the tide. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes discussed the video following the Raiders game. “I was like I need to get my swag back,” Mahomes said. “He showed me that video. That was the mojo, the video of the week.”

On the field, Kelce reenacted the video and said, “Something tells me I got my swagger back. Oh baby!”

Precision Mazes created crop art that said, “KC Got Their Swagger Back” in an Orrick, Mo field.

“It seemed as if there was a new tenor in the city. There was a buzz. There was an excitement,” Stouffer said. “As the team and the city was seemingly rebounding and coming back for another Super Bowl trip hopefully.”

Stouffer said Precision Mazes team is already working on another KC sports themed project.

“It is a way to demonstrate our capability. It’s a way that we can show how we can work with lots of different textures,” Stouffer said. “We’re known for creating corn mazes. People think of those as green crops. This is a way we can make and create great images in soil. We can do so in sand and in snow.”

