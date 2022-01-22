Viewing held for father, twins who lost their life in Pinconning traffic crash

By KENDALL KEYS, JAMES PAXSON

Click here for updates on this story

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — A viewing was held Friday night in Pinconning for twin six-year-olds and their father.

“They were just such a beautiful family,” said Michele Birnbaum, the twins godmother.

The McKeon family is devastated after a Monday afternoon crash.

“He had just left his mom’s and was driving home,” Birnbaum said.

41-year-old Jeffrey McKeon was driving on M-13 with his twins Addilyn and Jaxson when his truck slammed into the back of a Republic Services garbage truck.

“That driver’s side was just, just crushed. It was so bad. You just hope and pray that it was fast, and they didn’t really suffer a whole lot,” Birnbaum said.

Birnbaum, the children’s godmother, and their mother Karrie’s best friend, said the twins were rushed to the Standish-Sterling hospital, but it was too late.

She said Jeffrey was taken to McLaren and died that same day.

“I just dropped to my knees. I didn’t know what to say, I can’t even imagine,” Birnbaum said.

The family of four that Birnbaum described as so full of life was reduced to one in an instant.

“She texted me that she needed me now more than she ever had,” Birnbaum said.

Now Birnbaum is supporting her lifelong friend who lost everything.

“She is just holding onto the memories that they have and very thankful that they came into the world together, and she said, she’s glad they left together because that’s how they came into the world,” Birnbaum said.

Karrie isn’t only overwhelmed by loss, but also bills as she prepares to bury her husband and two children.

Birnbaum has organized a GoFundMe to help.

“I just want her to be okay and not have to worry about returning to work. Take the time that you need, get the help that you need,” Birnbaum said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.